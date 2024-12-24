DFBB de l’Avent – le reste

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>
Le sachiez-vous : la toute première guirlande électrique de Noël aurait été mise au point par Edward Hibberd Johnson, un associé de Thomas Edison, en 1882.
yag4kf
Name
Mail (will not be published)
Website
Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.
Wordpress theme designed by: Wordpress Layouts and Design Contest
décembre 24th, 2024 at 18:43
yag4kf